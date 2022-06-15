Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, Richard Nixon toured the flooded out Wyoming Valley to survey the extensive damage left behind by Tropical Storm Agnes.

Nixon was joined by Frank Carlucci, a Scranton native and federal government worker as he tried to inspire hope to the people of northeastern Pennsylvania and reassured them help was on the way.

“Mr. Carlucci served our father superbly as, first, the director of the Office of Economic Opportunity and later Undersecretary of Health, Education and Welfare, quickly attaining notice as a capable leader in both roles,” Nixon’s daughters wrote, according to the Richard Nixon Foundation website.

