EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, we speak to people that were displaced by the Agnes flood in June of 1972.

Many got to higher ground on their own, but some needed to be rescued by boat from homes and buildings.

After being evacuated, some of the people with nowhere to go were taken to Pocono Downs in Plains Township. Here they found shelter, food, medicine and toiletries, along with an army of volunteers helping with distribution efforts.

Here are some of their stories about evacuations and trying to reconnect with loved ones after being separated during the chaos.

