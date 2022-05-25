The footage can be seen on air and online starting June 12 as part of a joint reporting project with the Times Leader Media Group

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Agnes flood approaches, WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News has digitally remastered nearly 3 hours of 16mm film from our archive, some which hasn’t been seen in half a century.















From sandbagging, to fires, to a flooded communities along the Susquehanna River, the newly remastered footage shows us crystal-clear imagery of the flood like you’ve never seen it before. You will recognize this footage by a visible “remastered” watermark in the upper righthand corner of your screen.

You’ll see the above logo throughout our coverage to let you know that the footage has been remastered to it’s highest quality.









Join us all week, starting June 12 as we launch a joint media partnership with the Times Leader Media Group to bring you television and print stories from those who lived through the flood. These stories will be on air on Eyewitness News, in print editions of The Times Leader, and available at pahomepage.com and timesleader.com.

The week will culminate with a 1-hour special presented by Eyewitness News at 7:00 p.m. on June 20 on WYOU.

Additional air dates of the Eyewitness News special “Agnes at Fifty” can be found in the image below: