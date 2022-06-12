EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you’ll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes.











Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations.

The waters enveloped the Diamond City. Many were rescued by boat and fires burned the tops of buildings while the bottoms were flooded out.











