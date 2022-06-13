SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Together, they have some 75 years of news-gathering instincts. They both spent the bulk of their careers at WDAU/WYOU TV.

Anchor Derry Bird and photojournalist Jim Keenan were part of the staff fifty years ago when Agnes came crashing into our area. They joined retired Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash to remember Agnes.

And see it opens like this. The memories are vivid for photojournalist Jim Keenan and anchor and reporter derry bird.

“Grabbed the camera and some film. Was just a little Bell & Howell, a little handheld job. Couple three or four rolls of (16mm) film. Came out over here to Nay Aug Park. Met Jack LaRue (a businessman who had a helicopter). We hopped in the helicopter. He took off from right here. We flew up towards Tunkhannock. And the river was all over. You could see that it was starting to spread all over. It looked terrible,” said Jack Keenan.







“We rushed back to the station (in the basement of Scranton Preparatory School, Wyoming Avenue, Scranton). I had to develop the film, run up the hallway with it. Tom Powell (WDAU news director) was sitting in the studio with some other people, emergency people and they were going to go over the film,” recounted Keenan.

As it was being shown on the air. And that was just the beginning.

“One of the major problems facing police officers and the national guard who are standing guard in Kingston and other cities are sightseers there are too many of them they just don’t want you here -because there is no question about it you are hindering the cleanup operation”

Derry, who was relatively new to the area was thankful that congressman Joe McDade popped his head into the WDAU studios, and offered to help narrate the film.

“Stuck his head in the door, congressman McDade did. And he said ‘you need some help?’ I said, ‘yes, we do need some help. He said ‘what’s the problem?’ I said, ‘I don’t know where anything is?. I’m looking at-I think this is Tunkhannock, but who knows? You know, it is underwater,” said Bird.

“Second day I was in a navy chopper. They were flying food and water to people that were stranded and stuck in the flood. We landed and people were coming up and you know asking us for help,” said Keenan.







It’s just one of those things which never happened, couldn’t happen, but it did,” said Bird.

“The first time I saw Wilkes-Barre Public Square that was flooded, and where we walked. And where we went to see the movies and things. And now it’s eight feet of mud and debris. It was just very upsetting,” said Keenan

“People were out with their brooms, and their cleaning gear and all that, and it just didn’t seem to stop,” said Bird.

The former members of our news staff were asked to use three words to describe Agnes and would they be.

“The smell, mud, the lights were still on underneath water. So we have mud, we got water and lights,” said Bird.

“Devastation, because of all of the bad it did. The second would be coming together. And the third would be, memory. I mean, you have this memory of a picture that was so bad, and yet people came back,” said Keenan.

The week will culminate with a one-hour special presented by Eyewitness News at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, June 20 on WYOU.