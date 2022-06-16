WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As you can imagine- the landscape changed during tropical storm, Agnes. Eyewitness News took a walk through downtown Wilkes-Barre with local historian Tony Brooks.

According to Tony Brooks, president of the Wilkes Barre preservation society, much is to be realized about the Agnes flood

“It was 1 billion dollars worth of damage just here in Wilkes Barre and the Wyoming Valley.”

An event that reshaped the town.

“There was another building to the right here, which was the old people’s national bank building. So two buildings came down here. It took a good five or six years before everything looked back to normal again, at least in my mind as a little boy,” explained Brooks.

“What’s interesting is the architect that redesigned the square after the flood, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson’s Firm is still in that building.”

Originally the veterans assistance building, the old headquarters for the Times Leader also suffered damage on North Main Street.

“So when the flood hit, obviously newspaper with papers is gonna get wet, right, so the presses were completely demolished. There was obviously about eight to nine feet of water on the first floor of the newsroom,” Brooks said.

“Right here in the Wyoming valley. 80,000 people are displaced. 50,000 of them have to go find beds to sleep on couches, so it affected everybody. So even if you’re in Mountaintop or the Back Mountain you took in your relatives, your family, and your friends,” Brooks explained.

A short distance away on South Main Street, four numbers on the iconic Boston store, the present-day Boscov’s, hold a lot of meaning to the city.

“I think it’s also a sign of resilience. So that we have, a matter of fact all these buildings were still here on the flood. And so that date gives us a date of resilience and a symbol i think for the people and how we recovered from the flood. There was a lot of effort that was put in with various committees for the flood recovery. There was a flood recovery task force there. There was rebuild we will, another committee,” Brooks contunied.

“Agnes was a very unwelcomed lady here and she cried in us for well they said 14 trillion gallons of tears flooded into this place in wilkes-barre and the Wyoming Valley.”

Fifty years of history that should be taught to generations to come.

“If you learn your own local history, it helps you become proud of the place you call home,” said Brooks.

For the full interview with local historian Tony Brooks watch the video below.

The week will culminate with a one-hour special presented by eyewitness news at 7:00 p.m. on monday June 20 on WYOU.