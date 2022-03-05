U.S. Senate candidate makes stop in Edinboro

U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick made a stop in Edinboro on March 5. to listen to issues most concerning to the Erie community.

The issues voiced to McCormick from the community included inflation of the economy, border security, energy policy, and education.

Residents also shared their concern over the lack of involvement in the school system when it comes to masks, testing, vaccines, and curriculum.

McCormick looks to empower parents to drive schools in a different direction.

He said that this is what makes him a strong supporter of choice for schools.

“School choice will allow students and parents to have the best options or create competition. It’ll create a much more marketplace of ideas, and that’s what we really need, to reform our education sector because that’s where the basic thinking about the exceptionalism of America takes place,” said Dave McCormick, U.S. Senate Candidate.

McCormick is driving across the commonwealth and will make stops in all 67 counties to speak with Pennsylvania voters.