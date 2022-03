DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dave McCormick, candidate for Pennsylvania’s open seat in the United States Senate, is making his way to campaign in Dauphin County on Friday, March 11.

McCormick will kick off his day in Schuylkill County at the Dutch Kitchen restaurant in Frackville before he heads for the Midstate.

In Dauphin County, the Republican candidate will meet and greet with Pennsylvania voters at the Guillotine Cigar Lounge in Hummelstown from 6 to 7 p.m.