(WHTM) – A second poll released this week of Pennsylvania voters shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

The latest poll, released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.

Fetterman also led with a 47% favorable rating compared to Oz at 36%. Oz’s unfavorable rating was 10 points higher at 52%.

Slightly more voters said they definitely will not vote for Oz (45%) than completely rule out Fetterman (38%).

Among those who will definitely vote for Oz, 81% say they are extremely motivated to vote this year. This sentiment stands at 78% among definite Fetterman voters.

“Fetterman has the edge when you look at basic candidate preferences. Oz will need to overcome his personal negatives or shift the issue picture to stay competitive,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

According to the poll the top issues for Pennsylvania voters were financial-based with 30% saying the economy, 31% saying inflation, and 7% saying gas prices. Other issues include illegal immigration (14%), abortion (13%), democracy, voting and elections (11%), and crime (9%).

Republicans prioritize the economy (72%) and Democrats prioritized personal rights (59%).

When asked who they trust more on jobs, the economy, and the cost of living, 41% of voters choose Fetterman and 36% pick Oz. Fetterman also has larger advantages with “defending your values” (43% to 34% for Oz), as well as abortion (44% to 26%) and gun control (40% to 30%).

The two candidates run even on being trusted to handle immigration (34% Fetterman to 34% Oz).

“The economy is an issue which could help Oz, but Fetterman currently has enough crossover appeal to negate it. In fact, the poll shows Fetterman is running stronger than the Democratic fundamentals in Pennsylvania would suggest,” said Murray.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from September 8 to 12, 2022 with 605 Pennsylvania registered voters. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 4.0 percentage points. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

A poll released by CBS/YouGov this week showed Fetterman with 52% support compared to Oz’s 47% and just 1% unsure.