YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth.

Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how businesses like Legacy Innovations work, therefor he won’t be able to protect them.

“Legacy Innovation’s a good example of the lifeblood of Pennsylvania, you got two dozen people working together, doing something really innovative. Again, it’s exactly what you want to have in Pennsylvania, people building communities, building jobs, building value,” said Oz.

Several recent polls have Fetterman leading Oz by more than ten points, but Oz says it is too early in the campaign for those figures to bother him.