HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman outlined where they stand on a potential 2024 rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Neither Biden nor Trump has officially committed to running in 2024, but both Oz and Fetterman were asked during their only U.S. Senate debate where they stand on their party’s potential nominee.

Oz, who was endorsed in the primary by Trump, said he will support the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

When asked again if he would support Trump in 2024, Oz affirmed his support saying “I will support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president.”

Fetterman, who recently campaigned with President Biden, said it is Biden’s choice whether he will run for a second term.

“If he does choose to run I would absolutely support him,” said Fetterman, “but ultimately that’s his choice.”

In a September WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters, Trump led Biden 46% to 45%. Six percent would support someone else and 3% are undecided.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden whether he’s the only one who could fend off his predecessor in another campaign, the president sidestepped the question but expressed confidence about his chances.

“I believe I can beat Donald Trump again,” he said.

People close to Trump have said they believe a strong performance by Republicans in November will further encourage Trump to run again in two years, as he has been openly teasing for months.

In addition to his rallies, which earn candidates local media attention and fire up the Republican base, Trump has been helping candidates in other ways, holding fundraisers and tele-rally calls on their behalf. Most significantly, last week, his new super PAC, MAGA Inc., reserved nearly $5 million in airtime for ads in key states attacking the opponents of his favored candidates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report