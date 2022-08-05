DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them.

Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea to meet with Oz.

The Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in PA says the health and wellbeing of veterans is a top priority. He’s pushing for improved care at VA medical centers and ending COVID vaccination mandates for veterans.

Additionally, Oz discussed creating more resources for veterans who are struggling with mental health.

“When I go around and talk to folks all over Pennsylvania people love the military, but we have to act like we love the military, act like we love first responders, and that’s something we can all achieve together,” says Oz.

Oz will face off against Democratic nominee Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the November general election.