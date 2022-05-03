(WHTM) – Leading into the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election the leading candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate each attended exclusive one-hour primetime debates in Harrisburg that were broadcasted across the commonwealth.

On April 21 the leading Democratic Party candidates for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, discussed topics including gas prices, marijuana, and the war in Ukraine.

The Democratic U.S. Senate debate can be rewatched on abc27.com or on the sites of our sister stations in Pennsylvania.

The leading Republican Party candidates for U.S. Senate also participated in a primetime debate on April 25. Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands were live at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg discussing, among other topics, the economy, electability, and transgender athletes.

Viewers can rewatch the Republican U.S. Senate debate on abc27.com or on the sites of our sister stations in Pennsylvania.

And on April 27 the leading Republican candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania debated in primetime on issues including infrastructure, tollings, and election integrity. The debate featuring Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White can be re-watched online at any time.

Each received at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls to receive an invitation to the debates.

Democrat Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Pennsylvania’s primary is May 17.