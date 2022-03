(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidates looking to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will be in Erie on March 30.

The four candidates will take part in a forum that you can see live on YourErie.com.

Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association will moderate the forum. The main focus of the forum will be issues affecting Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector.

The entire forum will be livestreamed on YourErie.com Wednesday, March 30 beginning at 9:05 a.m.