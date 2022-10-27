PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WTAJ) — Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is joining State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta for a rally on Saturday in north Philadelphia.

Fetterman, who on Tuesday debated against Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will be making his way back to Philadelphia to rally voters with the election less than two weeks away.

The event is taking place at Howard Gittis Student Center, located at 1755 North 13th Street in Philadelphia. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 2 p.m.

Kenyatta, a Philadelphia native, will be joining his former opponent, whom he lost to in the U.S. Senate Primaries in May, to show his support for Fetterman.

In addition to Kenyatta, Darrell Clarke, the Philadelphia City Council President, Pastor Darren McKinney of Bright Hope Baptist Church; and Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council will join the Lieutenant Governor.

This announcement comes hours after former President Donald Trump announced he’s making a stop in Latrobe on Nov. 5 to rally for Dr. Oz and Republican Gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano. On the flip side, President Joe Biden and Former President Barack Obama plan on campaigning for Fetterman and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro.