(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has been hammering his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz over his residency after Oz moved from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate.

Early in the general election campaign Fetterman released ads and flew a plane banner over the Jersey shore targeting Oz. On Thursday, Fetterman released a Cameo featuring “Jersey Shore” star Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, best known by her nickname Snooki, asking Oz why he would leave Jersey

The video was released on Fetterman’s Twitter account. It’s not clear if Snooki knew the video was for Mehmet Oz, but she did address him as Mehmet knowing he recently left Jersey to seek a new job.

According to Cameo, it costs $300 to get a personalized video from Snooki and a business video costs $3,500. It’s not clear which option the Fetterman campaign chose. abc27 has reached out to Cameo and Snooki for more information on the video.

Much has been made in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race if Oz is from Pennsylvania.

Oz, the former longtime host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and an Attending Physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Turkish parents and holds dual Turkish citizenship that he’s vowed to renounce if elected.

Oz has listed his address in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and campaign address in Huntingdon Valley, but his longtime home has been in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

A report from the Associated Press says financial disclosure documents from Oz show he has amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance, and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire.

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The financial disclosure documents list two Cliffside Park, New Jersey homes and a suburban Philadelphian home, all valued at more than $1 million. He also has multiple properties in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts.

A December report from The Philadelphia Inquirer also found social media posts appearing to show Oz at his Cliffside Park home and in New York in the leadup to his Senate campaign.

Oz did attend the University of Pennsylvania where he has a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. Two of his children were also born in Pennsylvania.

In an interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Oz said he’s in “good shape” if the biggest criticism against him is his residency.

“I’m very proud that I’m a Pennsylvanian,” Oz said. “They care much more for what I stand for than where I’m from.”

The U.S. Constitution only requires that a U.S. Senator resides in the state at the time of their election with no one or two-year residency requirement nor homeownership necessary.

Oz and Fetterman will face off in the November 8 general election for U.S. Senate, a race that could change the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report