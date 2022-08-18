2022 Pro Football Contest

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
79°
Wilkes-Barre
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Little League World Series
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cases in PA
Healthbeat
National News
Veterans Voices
Veterans Views
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Newsmakers
Eyewitness To History
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Pennsylvania Governor Debate
Pennsylvania Senate Debates
This Week In Pennsylvania
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Man gets up to 62 years in prison for killing father
Wilkes University reacts to President Biden rescheduled …
Video
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
Search for Steven Lepore continues
Gallery
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Little League World Series
High School Sports
National Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Inside NY Baseball
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #8 Hazleton Area
Video
Top Stories
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #9 Valley View
Video
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #10 Crestwood
Video
Looking back on Railway Park’s run to the Little …
Video
Schuylkill League Football Media Day
Video
NEPA’s Children First
Here’s To You Kid!
Paola’s Parenting Playbook
A Little Love
Athlete of the Week
School Bus Safety
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Medical Minute
Your Health Live
Top Stories
What’s Going On | Tomato Festival, Free Shakespeare, …
Video
Top Stories
Earl Granville’s “The Weight We Carry” Coming to …
Video
Top Stories
Providing the Kingston and Wilkes-Barre areas many …
Video
Take Control of Your Body Contouring Goals With CoolSculpting® …
Video
Keeping an eye (and rewarding) Chris’s cats while …
Video
Grand finale show coming to the 2022 Scranton Cultural …
Video
Community
Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972
Community Calendar
Opioid Crisis
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
No TXT NEPA
NEPA Restaurant Guide
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Parade
Submit Photos
Vaccinate NEPA
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Coupon Bug
Law and You
Financial Forum
PA Pros
Job Corner
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 Pro Football Contest
More News
Man gets up to 62 years in prison for killing father
Wilkes University reacts to President Biden rescheduled …
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
Search for Steven Lepore continues
Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna …
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
Nescopeck fire clean up process begins
First day of Little League World Series
Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
View All Top News
Trending Stories
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
Search for Steven Lepore continues
Man accused of drug trafficking in Luzerne County
Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna …
Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun