HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A duo from Hazleton has been arrested after police say they were staying in a condemned house, both had warrants, and both were in possession of drugs.

According to police, Jaime Bonner, 41, and Santiago Cintron Castellano, 29, both from the Hazleton area were staying in a building in the 500 block of Grant Street that was condemned in 2020. Police say they gained access to the house through an open window. Once inside officers detained Bonner and Cintron Castellano, who had warrants for failing to appear at court in Luzerne County.