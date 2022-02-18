Team USA’s Liu ecstatic with Olympic experience

A face of U.S. women’s figure skating leading up to these Games, Alysa Liu made the most of her Olympic debut.

Smiling during and after both of her ice skating programs — visibly enjoying every second of her experience — Liu submitted two of her best performances.

“I’m still in shock at how well I did,” Liu said. “I worked a lot on this and I’m glad I did two clean programs.”

The 16-year-old, who won her first of two historic U.S. titles at 13, finished in seventh place, the best result of the three U.S. women. Her free skate, which opened with an under-rotated triple axel, scored 139.45 points for a 208.95 total.

