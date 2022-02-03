Beijing Winter Olympics: Headlines for Thursday, Feb. 3

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) – Figure skating begins Thursday in Beijing, with the team event. That includes the men’s short program, ice dance and pair skating.

Team USA is a favorite to medal. The team brought home Bronze medals in the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Games.

The Opening Ceremony is also happening this week. It will take place at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the bird’s nest. The facility was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics. It housed the opening and closing ceremony and track and field during those Games.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is happening Friday night in Beijing, Friday morning in the U.S.

There are 224 athletes on Team USA, which is the second largest contingent ever at the Winter Olympic Games. 91 athletes are returning to the Olympics for another shot at a medal.

For four athletes, this is their FIFTH appearance at the Olympics, including one of Team USA’s flag bearers, John Shuster.