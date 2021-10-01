Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
Remembering 9/11
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Hispanic Heritage Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
‘Operation Dunder Mifflin’ verifies registered sex offender addresses, leads to 9 arrests
I-Team: Family claims excessive force used during arrest outside high school football stadium, police disagree
Gallery
Luzerne County to test voting machines ahead of November election
Gallery
ATV crash in Laflin hospitalizes adult and 15-month-old child
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Top Stories
Wyoming Seminary field hockey seeking fourth straight state title
Video
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 6 (10/1)
Video
Holy Cross football starting to form winning culture in 2021
Video
Brandon Matthews founds NEPA Invitational to be played at Country Club of Scranton
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Rusty Rail Brewing Company on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Tack Room, Inc. on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Mifflinburg Bank & Trust on PA live!
Video
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum on PA live!
Video
The Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association on PA live!
Video
PA live! On The Road at the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
National Physical Therapy Month
Breast Cancer Awareness
Flu
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
Cross-country skier looking to Beijing, excited about the rise in popularity of the sport
Video
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
More China 2022 Headlines
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
Trending Stories
Woman taken to hospital after shots fired in Wilkes-Barre
Video
DOJ: Scranton pharmacy fined after failing to keep accurate records
Family claims excessive force used during arrest outside high school football stadium, police disagree
Gallery
Abington Heights wins Mock Trial Semi-Finals
Video
Danville Primary School closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Video