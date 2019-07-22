20 year old killed in Pocono shooting

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY: WBRE/WYOU-TV – Pocono Mountain Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired in Tobyhanna just before 11:00pm.

When officers arrived on Winter Court, they found 20 year old Daniel Santana deceased inside a vehicle. Police then received calls that a man was knocking on doors nearby, asking for help.

Using a K-9, officers located 21 year old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez, who said he was in the vehicle with Santana, when they were shot at. Rodriguez-Martinez did not suffer any injuries in the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigating this shooting. No arrests have been made.