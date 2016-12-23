EXCLUSIVE: Man Trapped in Car for 12 Hours Shares Story

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The man who was trapped in the wreckage on the side of an interstate for 12 hours is speaking with us for the first time.



On Saturday, we told you that PSP Troopers found Brian Smith after his car flipped over an embankment in Butler Township.



In this Eyewitness News exclusive, Brian shared his incredible story of survival.



The 52-year-old from Warrior Run had no way to call for help, because his cell phone was ejected from the cup holder.



For 12 hours, Brian was trapped with four broken ribs and a fractured ankle. He never lost consciousness, but more importantly, he never lost hope that someone would find him.



Thanks to the GPS feature on Brian's cell phone, Corporal Jerry Yustonofski saved his life. Brian said he wouldn't call it a Christmas miracle, but this happy ending is just as good.

