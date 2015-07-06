Don't Miss
Life On Hold For Unemployed Pennsylvanians
ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The frustration continues for people across …
-
College Costs May Linger Until Retirement
-
Jumping Rope for the Health of It!
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Kids at a local school are jumping rope to raise money …
-
The Key to Losing Weight-Maintaining Your Metabolism
(WBRE/WYOU) Many people who made "losing weight" a new year's resolution may be frustrated, so far,…
-
Students Save Lives as Responders in Training
HEGINS, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Students are saving lives in Schuylkill County. It's …
- Updated
The Latino Community Responds to President Trump's Promise to Build a Wall
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- President Trump today took several steps toward keeping his …
- Updated
Experts Educate Teens About Banking
Local banking leaders spent their day in the classroom
- Updated
Special Investigator: No wrong-doing discovered by Lackawanna County…
A special investigation into the warden at the Lackawanna County prison is now complete and it has …
- Updated
Caught on Camera: Porch Pirates Strike Again
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Porch pirates have struck again, but this time it was …
- Updated
Pedestrian Hit by Pickup in Stroudsburg
Eyewitness describes what he saw
- Updated
Safe Travels- Wintry Mix Across the Region
- Updated
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
- Updated
Watch the Inauguration on WBRE and WYOU
- Updated
I-Team: Genealogy Website Causes Concern
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Do you know there's a website out there that offers some of your personal …
- Updated
Fate of Former Northumberland County Prison
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Saturday marked two years since a fire broke out at …
- Updated
Trump Cardboard Cutout Sales Soar
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A local business owner is taking advantage of the …
- Updated
Impact of Obamacare Repeal on NEPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- Republicans are one step closer to dismantling the Affordable Care …
- Updated
Obama Mentions Scranton in Medal Ceremony Speech
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- If you were watching President Obama's farewell speech on Tuesday, …
- Updated
One dead in Luzerne County shooting
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - State Police are investigating a late night …
- Updated
Closing Prisons Could Hurt Economy
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The controversy continues surrounding the possible …
- Updated
Ping Pong Has Become a Locker Room Tradition for WBS Penguins
The demands of a professional athlete can be grueling, so sometimes the Wilkes-Barre Scranton …
- Updated
GIRL POWER: Nanticoke Swimmer Leandra Ramos
Girl Power has returned for 2017, and our first story focuses on Leandra Ramos, a Nanticoke swimmer…
- Updated
SUPER BOWL DENIED: Steelers Fall to Patriots in AFC Championship, 36-17
Tom Brady is still perfect against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. And for that reason, …
- Updated
Saturday in Local College Hoops: Scranton, Wilkes, Bucknell Men All Win
The Scranton women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the men were able …
- Updated
On Basketball Court, Nanticoke Girls Have Unfinished Business
Last season, the Nanticoke girls basketball team appeared destined to claim a Distrct II title …
- Updated
Interview with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin from Crosscutters Hot…
At the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Monday, Eyewitness Sports chatted with …
- Updated
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
- Updated
Lackawanna County Business Laying Off Nearly One Hundred Workers
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Almost one hundred workers will soon be out of a job in …
- Updated
STEELERS-CHIEFS START TIME PUSHED BACK TO 8:20
The start time for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has …
- Updated
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Scranton Prep Wins Thriller Over Abington Heights, 54-51
With just 0:02 remaining and the game tied, 51-51, Leo O'Boyle sunk a 3-pointer for Scranton Prep, …
- Updated
PA Live: YCL- RECOVERY IS H.O.P.E. DANCE- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: ALLERGY PARTNERS OF LEWISBURG- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: TUESDAY TRYOUT- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: NATIONAL SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: BLOG OF THE WEEK- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: WYOMING VALLEY FERTILITY- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: BEYOND THE SCREEN- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: In the Kitchen- LE MANHATTAN BISTRO- January 24, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: YCL- ARK FEST BENEFIT CONCERT- January 23, 2017
- Updated
PA Live: JIM LINK- RANDSTAD NORTH AMERICA- January 23, 2017
- Updated
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
- Updated
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
- Updated
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
- Updated
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
- Updated
It's a first: Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad
In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.The ad, starring …
- Updated
Streep uses GIF in response to Oscar nom
Meryl Streep was, in a way, speechless after receiving her 20th Oscar nomination on Tuesday …
- Updated
Orwell's '1984' becomes 2017 best seller
The book publisher Penguin is printing more copies of George Orwell's dystopian classic "1984" in …
- Updated
Chicago man sentenced in celebrity hacking scandal
A Chicago man was sentenced to nine months in a plea deal Tuesday for hacking the electronic …
- Updated
Matthew McConaughey on becoming an actor
Matthew McConaughey will never forget the night he called his father and told him he wanted to be …
- Updated
Oscar Nominations: The list
Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.The nominees include: Performance…
