Native Americans Highlighted In Powerful Monroe County Documentary
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A group of Native American teenagers took members of the Monroe County …
Schott Glass Announces Layoffs In Lackawanna County
DURYEA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - It's another round of job losses for a Luzerne County …
Affordable Care Act Deadline Approaching
(WBRE/WYOU) - With the future of the Affordable Care Act not secure, Americans are deciding whether…
Scranton Man Charged With Inappropiate Contact With Young Girls
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A 43-year-old Scranton man is charged with having …
Police Looking For Fake PPL Workers In Lackawanna County
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Police are trying to track down two men posing as PPL …
Five People Displaced After Fire In West Hazleton
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The American Red Cross is helping about a half dozen …
Fatal Crash In Clinton County
BEECH CREEK, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - One woman is dead after a one car crash in Clinton …
Trump Tightens Refugee and Visa Policies, Local Muslims React
A Muslim ban is how many people are interpreting President Trump's vetting orders that tighten the …
Police Searching For Armed Robber In Lycoming County
JERSEY SHORE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a…
What's Happening? January 28-29, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
Old Forge Police Search for Missing Man
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Old Forge Police are searching for a missing man.
SCI Retreat, SCI Waymart and SCI Frackville spared from budget ax
HARRISBURG (WBRE/WYOU) - State legislators say they've received word the Wolf administration will …
Safe Travels- Wintry Mix Across the Region
Watch the Inauguration on WBRE and WYOU
I-Team: Genealogy Website Causes Concern
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Do you know there's a website out there that offers some of your personal …
Fate of Former Northumberland County Prison
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Saturday marked two years since a fire broke out at …
After 48 Years, Ned McGinley Stepping Down as King's Wrestling Coach
After 48 years on the job, King's College wrestling head coach Ned McGinley will retire at the end …
Ping Pong Has Become a Locker Room Tradition for WBS Penguins
The demands of a professional athlete can be grueling, so sometimes the Wilkes-Barre Scranton …
GIRL POWER: Nanticoke Swimmer Leandra Ramos
Girl Power has returned for 2017, and our first story focuses on Leandra Ramos, a Nanticoke swimmer…
SUPER BOWL DENIED: Steelers Fall to Patriots in AFC Championship, 36-17
Tom Brady is still perfect against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. And for that reason, …
Saturday in Local College Hoops: Scranton, Wilkes, Bucknell Men All Win
The Scranton women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the men were able …
On Basketball Court, Nanticoke Girls Have Unfinished Business
Last season, the Nanticoke girls basketball team appeared destined to claim a Distrct II title …
Interview with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin from Crosscutters Hot…
At the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Monday, Eyewitness Sports chatted with …
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
Lackawanna County Business Laying Off Nearly One Hundred Workers
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Almost one hundred workers will soon be out of a job in …
STEELERS-CHIEFS START TIME PUSHED BACK TO 8:20
The start time for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has …
PA Live: BERNIE'S BASH- January 27, 2017
PA Live: MOVIE GUY- January 27, 2017
PA Live: OVIE MUGHELLI- January 27, 2017
PA Live: LIVE MUSIC- Tyler Wang- January 27, 2017
PA Live: BW NICE- January 27, 2017
PA Live: In the Kitchen- EL REY AZTECA- January 27, 2017
PA Live: YCL- "TAKE THE PLUNGE"- January 26, 2017
PA Live: DRONES & RESCUES- January 26, 2017
PA Live: HEMATOLOGY & ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES- January 26, 2017
PA Live: PA Law- January 26, 2017
'Hamilton' actresses to sing at Super Bowl
Look around, look around because Angelica, Eliza... and Peggy are going to the Super Bowl.Renee …
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for …
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Taylor Swift is back!Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at …
Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek
She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix …
Iranian movie star boycotts Oscars over Trump plan for visa ban
One of Iran's leading actors says she's staying away from the Oscars in protest over President …
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
