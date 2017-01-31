Don't Miss
Senate Committee Approves Jeff Session Nomination
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU)- The Senate Judiciary Committee votes to approve the nominee of Jeff …
-
A Crash Leaves a Utility Pole in the Road
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A crash had wires down on a busy Lackawanna County road …
-
The Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival Recieves Certificate…
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Agency has awared …
-
Scranton police seek Sam's Club jewelry thief
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Scranton police are hoping the public can help identify …
-
Battle begins over SCOTUS nominee
WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- President Donald Trump has nominated Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to …
-
Standoff ends in Taylor arrest
TAYLOR, Lackawanna County (WBRE/WYOU) -- One man is in custody and a lock down has been lifted at …
-
Bucknell University Students Protest President's Policy
LEWISBURG, (WBRE/WYOU) Criticism of President Donald Trump's new immigration policy continues to …
-
Human Trafficking Cases Continue To Rise
(WBRE/WYOU) -- It might not be something many of us think about every day, but human trafficking is…
-
Fire Breaks Out In Luzerne
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Flames destroyed a home Tuesday night in Luzerne County.
-
Mayor Of Shamokin Arrested
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A Northumberland County mayor is accused of allowing …
-
-
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
New Information on the Search for Robert Baron
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A well known Lackawanna County business man has been …
-
Affordable Care Act Deadline Approaching
(WBRE/WYOU) - With the future of the Affordable Care Act not secure, Americans are deciding whether…
-
What's Happening? January 28-29, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
Old Forge Police Search for Missing Man
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Old Forge Police are searching for a missing man.
-
SCI Retreat, SCI Waymart and SCI Frackville spared from budget ax
HARRISBURG (WBRE/WYOU) - State legislators say they've received word the Wolf administration will …
-
Safe Travels- Wintry Mix Across the Region
-
Watch the Inauguration on WBRE and WYOU
-
I-Team: Genealogy Website Causes Concern
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Do you know there's a website out there that offers some of your personal …
-
Oh Say Can You Sing? Railriders Look for a Few Good Voices
-
After 48 Years, Ned McGinley Stepping Down as King's Wrestling Coach
After 48 years on the job, King's College wrestling head coach Ned McGinley will retire at the end …
-
Ping Pong Has Become a Locker Room Tradition for WBS Penguins
The demands of a professional athlete can be grueling, so sometimes the Wilkes-Barre Scranton …
-
GIRL POWER: Nanticoke Swimmer Leandra Ramos
Girl Power has returned for 2017, and our first story focuses on Leandra Ramos, a Nanticoke swimmer…
-
SUPER BOWL DENIED: Steelers Fall to Patriots in AFC Championship, 36-17
Tom Brady is still perfect against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. And for that reason, …
-
Saturday in Local College Hoops: Scranton, Wilkes, Bucknell Men All Win
The Scranton women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the men were able …
-
On Basketball Court, Nanticoke Girls Have Unfinished Business
Last season, the Nanticoke girls basketball team appeared destined to claim a Distrct II title …
-
Interview with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin from Crosscutters Hot…
At the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Monday, Eyewitness Sports chatted with …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
-
Lackawanna County Business Laying Off Nearly One Hundred Workers
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Almost one hundred workers will soon be out of a job in …
-
PA Live: YCL- "A CELEBRATION OF LIFE"- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: BRUCE SNELL- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: TUESDAY TRYOUT- "SNACKEEZ JR"- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: Blog of the Week- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: ROBO-CALL SCAM- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: SEATTLE WRESTLER- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: JIM MORELLI- BEATING THE FLU- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: In the Kitchen- BOOYHA BURGERS AND BITES- January 31, 2017
-
PA Live: YCL- SENIORS GOT TALENT
-
PA Live: AUTONOMOUS TRICYCLE- January 30, 2017
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
-
Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'
It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord."Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll …
-
Ben Affleck backs out of directing 'Batman' film
Ben Affleck will still be under the cowl, but not behind the camera.The actor, who plays Warner …
-
Here's a first look at 'Ocean's 8' all-female cast
We don't know too much about the plot, but we at least know what the cast of "Ocean's 8" looks …
-
Miss France clinches Miss Universe title
Miss France is the new Miss Universe.Decked out in a gold-sequined gown, 24-year-old dental surgery…
-
SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
The Screen Actors Guild Awards made clear that politics are going to be an integral part of award …
-
SAG winners list: Who won what
The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.Winner are indicated here with an …
