Don't Miss
-
Year In Photos
Look back on the year's notable deaths, weird news and more.
-
Ski Reports
Get the latest information on where to ski this winter season.
-
Stefano At School
See what schools Stefano is at or submit your school for a visit.
-
Movies
Entertainment at the movies is just a click away.
-
NoTXT Nepa
Be a responsible citizen of Northeastern Pennsylvania!
-
Hometown Heroes
Nominate a Hometown Hero Today!
-
Paper Shop
Your LOCAL Classified Advertising.
-
Montgomery Area Marching Band to perform at the Presidential Inauguration
MONTGOMERY, LYCOMING COUNTY- The Montgomery Area "Red Raider" Marching Band has accepted an …
-
Fire Crews Battle Two Fires in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Fire fighters from four different counties respond to not one …
-
PA Farm Show Now Underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The largest indoor agriculture event in the nation is …
-
New Municipal Building Opens in Avoca
AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A new municipal building in Luzerne County opened its door over …
-
Lake Scranton Trail Close Until Saturday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Part of the walking trail around the Lake Scranton …
-
Firefighters Battled a Fire in the Poconos Against Bitterly Cold Temperatures
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Firefighters battled flames and bitterly cold …
-
Crash in Luzerne County Leaves One Dead
RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is dead after an early morning crash in …
-
The First Branderella Ball is a Success
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Dozens of foster teens celebrated an evening of …
-
Teachers to strike in Palmerton Area School District
Palmerton, Carbon County (WBRE/WYOU) No school in the Palmerton Area School District because of a …
-
Charges filed in pharmacy break-in
Kingston, Luzerne County (WBRE/WYOU) One man is behind bars after police say he used a hammer to …
-
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
Trooper Landon Weaver Remembered
ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Hundreds of people paid their respects to a fallen …
-
What's Happening December 31, 2016 - January 1, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
Deadly Crash Closes I-80 Eastbound in Union Co
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A deadly crash has Interstate 80 Eastbound closed …
-
Crews Rescue Five Hikers in Carbon County
EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It was a scary situation for some hikers in Carbon…
-
Fatal Fire Devastates Dunmore Neighborhood
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A woman is dead after a fire broke out in Lackawanna …
-
Medical Marijuana Permits Up For Grabs
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Pennsylvania is one step closer to having medical marijuana available.
-
Dallas Strike Ends, School Resumes on Monday
DALLAS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A sigh of relief for parents - their kids will be going …
-
Bucknell Women Win 19th Straight at Home, Now 4-0 in Patriot League
The Bucknell women's basketball team continues to roll. The Bison won their 19th straight game at …
-
Meyers Teammates Moore, Krawczeniuk Powering East Stroudsburg Hoops
East Stroudsburg men's basketball is off to a 7-0 start in PSAC play this season, thanks in large …
-
High School Hoops on a Tuesday
Wyoming Valley West girls throttle Hazleton, Montoursville girls pull away from Saint John Neumann,…
-
East Stroudsburg Men, Women Sweep Lock Haven to Maintain Division Leads
Both the East Stroudsburg men's and women's basketball teams remained atop the PSAC East standings …
-
ROSE BOWL HEARTBREAK: Penn State Falls to USC, 52-49
In the highest-scoring Rose Bowl Game of all-time, #5 Penn State let a 14-point lead slip away in …
-
Rose Bowl kicks off Monday in Pasadena
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA (WBRE/WYOU) -- The wait is almost over for Penn State fans. The Rose Bowl …
-
Delaware Valley Quarterback Matt Cavallaro Wins 2016 Fiore Cesare Award
Delaware Valley quarterback Matt Cavallaro won the 2016 Fiore Cesare award. In his senior season, …
-
TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #1 HAZLETON'S JOE MADDON AND THE CUBS WIN IT ALL
In the 12 days leading up to Christmas we counted down the top 12 local sports moments of 2016. …
-
Top 12 Countdown: #2 RailRiders Win Everything
Simply put, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won everything in 2016. They took the division …
-
Top 12 Countdown: #3 Teddy Richards brings the Stanley Cup to Wilkes-Barre
Teddy Richards becomes the first Wilkes-Barre native to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, …
-
PA Live: YCL- RUSSIAN CHRISTMAS- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: SOARING GAS PRICES- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: MOVIE GUY- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: MICKEY WILSON- SKI LIFT RESCUE- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: WORKOUT SAFETY- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: JERSEY BOY- FRANKIE J GALASSO- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: JAMIE SORCHER- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW IN LAS VEGAS- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: In the Kitchen- BECKIE SITAR FROM BEX BODY SCULPTING- January 6, 2017
-
PA Live: YCL- DRUG COURT- January 5, 2017
-
PA Live: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW- January 5, 2017
-
Not that Mandy Moore
This is a tale of two Mandys.Both are well respected for their work, both are having a heck of a …
-
Emma Watson sings in new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer
On a night where modern musical "La La Land" won big during the Golden Globes, Disney gave …
-
Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep never mentioned President-elect Donald Trump by name during her six-minute …
-
Kim Kardashian West robbery suspects picked up by French police
French police have detained 17 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West…
-
Golden Globe Awards: The winners list
The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.Here's a look at who was in the running. Winners are …
-
Golden Globes: Most memorable moments of all time
The 74th Golden Globes Awards are Sunday and with this glamorous event right around the corner, …
-
Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' breaks record
"La La Land" swept Sunday's 74th Golden Globe Awards and set a record.The musical film -- starring …
-
Baldwin needles Trump again, this time in Russian
Alec Baldwin has been satirically portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," but even with …
-
Stars attend memorial for Fisher, Reynolds
Friends and family held a private memorial Thursday for actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, …
-
Ed Sheeran releases new music
New year, new Ed Sheeran.The Grammy-winning artist has blessed fans with not one, but two new …
Now Loading......
WYOU WBRE News on Facebook
WYOU WBRE News on Twitter
PAHomepage2Go iPhone App
EyewitnessWeatherPA iPhone App
PAPros2Go iPhone App
PAHomepage2Go Android App
EyewitnessWeatherPA Android App
PAPros2Go Android App