-
Refugee Rally Held In Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - President Trump's temporary immigration ban is on hold …
-
Man Admits Stabbing, Killing Sister
PLYMOUTH TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Stabbed in the back... police say a man used a butcher…
-
Famed Diner Closing In Tamaqua For Renovations
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A landmark in Schuylkil County is closing its doors but it…
-
Bradford County Coroner Set To Appear In Court
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A local coroner is in trouble with the law.
-
Several People Displaced After Fire In Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A fire chased six people from their Luzerne County homes.
-
Car Fire Spreads To Home In Northumberland County
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A home is in ruins in Northumberland County after what…
-
Death Investigation In Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A double death investigation is underway in a Luz…
-
Homeland Security Stops President Trump's Travel Ban
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Department of Homeland Security stopped enforcing President Donald Trump's travel…
-
Police Investigating Stabbing In Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - State Police are investigating a stabbing in Luz…
-
What's Happening February 4-5, 2017 Edition
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
Human Trafficking Cases Continue To Rise
(WBRE/WYOU) -- It might not be something many of us think about every day, but human trafficking is…
-
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
New Information on the Search for Robert Baron
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A well known Lackawanna County business man has been …
-
Affordable Care Act Deadline Approaching
(WBRE/WYOU) - With the future of the Affordable Care Act not secure, Americans are deciding whether…
-
What's Happening? January 28-29, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
Old Forge Police Search for Missing Man
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Old Forge Police are searching for a missing man.
-
SCI Retreat, SCI Waymart and SCI Frackville spared from budget ax
HARRISBURG (WBRE/WYOU) - State legislators say they've received word the Wolf administration will …
-
Safe Travels- Wintry Mix Across the Region
-
Watch the Inauguration on WBRE and WYOU
-
I-Team: Genealogy Website Causes Concern
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Do you know there's a website out there that offers some of your personal …
-
Local High School Football Players Celebrate on National Signing Day
It's National Signing Day, which means high school football players can officially sign their …
-
Oh Say Can You Sing? Railriders Look for a Few Good Voices
-
After 48 Years, Ned McGinley Stepping Down as King's Wrestling Coach
After 48 years on the job, King's College wrestling head coach Ned McGinley will retire at the end …
-
Ping Pong Has Become a Locker Room Tradition for WBS Penguins
The demands of a professional athlete can be grueling, so sometimes the Wilkes-Barre Scranton …
-
GIRL POWER: Nanticoke Swimmer Leandra Ramos
Girl Power has returned for 2017, and our first story focuses on Leandra Ramos, a Nanticoke swimmer…
-
SUPER BOWL DENIED: Steelers Fall to Patriots in AFC Championship, 36-17
Tom Brady is still perfect against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. And for that reason, …
-
Saturday in Local College Hoops: Scranton, Wilkes, Bucknell Men All Win
The Scranton women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, but the men were able …
-
On Basketball Court, Nanticoke Girls Have Unfinished Business
Last season, the Nanticoke girls basketball team appeared destined to claim a Distrct II title …
-
Interview with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin from Crosscutters Hot…
At the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Monday, Eyewitness Sports chatted with …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
-
PA Live: Yellow Tail Adventure
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YELLOW TAIL TRIES TO SURPRISE ONE OF AMERICA'S LARGEST BREWERS WITH A …
-
PA Live: Your Community Live- Covington Township Fire Company "Wings…
AND THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO GET SOME FOOD FOR YOUR PARTY WHILE SUPPORTING A LOCAL CAUSE. …
-
PA Live: Community Options 5k Cupid Chase
-
PA Live: Love is in the Air- What to Buy Your True Love
-
PA Live: Computers - Yoga- Fun and Fitness
-
PA Live: David Yonki on Politics Today
David Yonki Eyewitness News Politial Analyst joins us to talk about politics
-
PA Live- Peggy's Wing Sauce "Big Game Treats"
-
PA Live: Your Community Live- "Kiss Theatre Fundraiser"
-
PA Live: Dance Away those Calories
-
PA Live Law: Choosing an Attorney
-
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
A video appearing to show a dog in distress during filming of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" was …
-
'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy
Miranda Otto doesn't want fans to think of her new series, "24: Legacy," as a reboot."It's not a …
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Howard Stern said on his program Wednesday that Trump will hate being president and the role will …
-
Matthew McConaughey: It's time to embrace Trump
If you ask Matthew McConaughey, it's time for the country to get "alright, alright, alright" with …
-
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
-
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
-
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last goodbye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
