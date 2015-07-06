Don't Miss
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
What's Happening December 31, 2016 - January 1, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
35 Dead After Shooting in Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey (WBRE/WYOU) - A gunman kills at least 35 people at a nightclub in Istanbul tonight.
-
Williamsport Community on Edge After Shooting
Neighbors are on edge after a shooting in Williamsport Friday afternoon. The hunt is still on for a…
-
UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled In Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert…
-
Fire Breaks Out At Forty Fort Home
FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Crews are trying to figure out how a home caught fire in …
-
Identity Theft Takes Dark Turn In Central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) - One man is being held on identity theft charges...but the story from Central …
-
State Trooper Shot And Killed In Huntingdon County
HESSTON, HUNTINGDON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - WTAJ news reports a state police officer has been shot in …
-
Fuel Fiasco Causing Problems for Drivers
HOMETOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A gasoline mix-up caused chaos for drivers in part of …
-
Pet Food Company Bringing Hundreds Of Jobs Coming To Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Drivers along I-81 in Luzerne County might notice a …
-
-
-
Deadly Crash Closes I-80 Eastbound in Union Co
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A deadly crash has Interstate 80 Eastbound closed …
-
Crews Rescue Five Hikers in Carbon County
EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It was a scary situation for some hikers in Carbon…
-
Fatal Fire Devastates Dunmore Neighborhood
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A woman is dead after a fire broke out in Lackawanna …
-
Medical Marijuana Permits Up For Grabs
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Pennsylvania is one step closer to having medical marijuana available.
-
Dallas Strike Ends, School Resumes on Monday
DALLAS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A sigh of relief for parents - their kids will be going …
-
Helping The Homeless Stay Warm
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Homeless people in Schuylkill County won't have to …
-
I 80 accident reconstruction-UPDATE
Pocono Township, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU) State Police now say a section of Interstate 80 in the…
-
Delaware Valley Quarterback Matt Cavallaro Wins 2016 Fiore Cesare Award
Delaware Valley quarterback Matt Cavallaro won the 2016 Fiore Cesare award. In his senior season, …
-
TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #1 HAZLETON'S JOE MADDON AND THE CUBS WIN IT ALL
In the 12 days leading up to Christmas we counted down the top 12 local sports moments of 2016. …
-
Top 12 Countdown: #2 RailRiders Win Everything
Simply put, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won everything in 2016. They took the division …
-
Top 12 Countdown: #3 Teddy Richards brings the Stanley Cup to Wilkes-Barre
Teddy Richards becomes the first Wilkes-Barre native to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, …
-
Top 12 Countdown: #4 Zain Retherford Wins NCAA Championship
Benton's Zain Retherford brought home a national championship back in March, winning the 149-pound …
-
Abington Heights Boys, Holy Cross Girls Pick Up Wednesday Wins
Highlights of Abington Heights vs. Dunmore boys, and Holy Cross vs. Valley View girls
-
Top 12 Countdown: #5 Southern Columbia Win Streak
Our #5 story of 2016 actually began in 2015. Southern Columbia football's remarkable run of 31 …
-
TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #6 LEWISBURG SOCCER BACK-TO-BACK STATE CHAMPS
In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, we're counting down the top 12 sports moments of 2016. Our …
-
TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #7 SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPS
In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, we're counting down the top 12 sports moments of 2016. Our …
-
TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #8 LEGENDARY MARIAN CATHOLIC FOOTBALL COACH STAN…
In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, we're counting down the top 12 sports moments of 2016. Our …
-
-
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," …
-
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, …
-
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. …
-
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
As the year comes to a close, there's no shortage of attempts to identify the people, programs and …
-
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan …
-
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit children's hospital
Miley Cyrus and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, spread a little holiday cheer this week.The two stars …
-
Run-DMC sues Amazon, Walmart for $50 million
Members of the rap group Run-DMC are suing Amazon and Walmart for $50 million for trademark …
-
George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say
An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be …
-
Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer
Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing …
-
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged.A spokesperson for …
