Don't Miss
-
Big Game
Complete online coverage of the Big Game.
-
Hooked on Science
It's all about science! Learn more with our weekly feature.
-
Ski Reports
Get the latest information on where to ski this winter season.
-
Stefano At School
See what schools Stefano is at or submit your school for a visit.
-
Movies
Entertainment at the movies is just a click away.
-
NoTXT Nepa
Be a responsible citizen of Northeastern Pennsylvania!
-
Hometown Heroes
Nominate a Hometown Hero Today!
-
Paper Shop
Your LOCAL Classified Advertising.
-
What's Happening January 21-22,2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
Ushering in a New Era in Washington D.C.
-
From the Producers Pod January 21-22, 2017 Edition
Have a great and safe weekend!
-
Day Care Holds Day of Hope
-
Local Leaders To President Trump- "Don't Forget Us"
(WBRE/WYOU) Most political analysts would agree that President Trump won the presidency--in large …
-
Public Imput Wanted on Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The state needs your input on one of its largest road projects - totaling…
-
"Trumpocrats" Celebrate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Today is a day that many people thought would never …
-
Meet Steve Daniloff - New General Manager at WBRE/WYOU
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) WBRE, WYOU, and PAHOMEPAGE welcomes a new General Ma…
-
11-Year-Old Named Tremont Citizen of the Year
TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Citizen of the year has been named in a local town. This …
-
Police in South Williamsport Search for Bank Con Artist
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Police in South Williamsport have released a photo…
-
Watch the Inauguration on WBRE and WYOU
-
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
I-Team: Genealogy Website Causes Concern
(WBRE/WYOU) -- Do you know there's a website out there that offers some of your personal …
-
Fate of Former Northumberland County Prison
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Saturday marked two years since a fire broke out at …
-
Trump Cardboard Cutout Sales Soar
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A local business owner is taking advantage of the …
-
Impact of Obamacare Repeal on NEPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- Republicans are one step closer to dismantling the Affordable Care …
-
Obama Mentions Scranton in Medal Ceremony Speech
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- If you were watching President Obama's farewell speech on Tuesday, …
-
One dead in Luzerne County shooting
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - State Police are investigating a late night …
-
Closing Prisons Could Hurt Economy
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The controversy continues surrounding the possible …
-
NBC News to Take a Close Look at Drug Abuse in Northeast PA
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting national attention and it''s not…
-
On Basketball Court, Nanticoke Girls Have Unfinished Business
Last season, the Nanticoke girls basketball team appeared destined to claim a Distrct II title …
-
Interview with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin from Crosscutters Hot…
At the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Monday, Eyewitness Sports chatted with …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
-
Lackawanna County Business Laying Off Nearly One Hundred Workers
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Almost one hundred workers will soon be out of a job in …
-
STEELERS-CHIEFS START TIME PUSHED BACK TO 8:20
The start time for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has …
-
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Scranton Prep Wins Thriller Over Abington Heights, 54-51
With just 0:02 remaining and the game tied, 51-51, Leo O'Boyle sunk a 3-pointer for Scranton Prep, …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Scranton Sweeps Susquehanna, Bucknell Falls
In a pair of matchups featuring nationally ranked teams, the Scranton men's and women's basketball …
-
Delaware Valley Grad Bryan Schor Reflects on FCS National Championship
Quarterback Bryan Schor, a Delaware Valley graduate, helped James Madison win the FCS National …
-
Bucknell Women Win 19th Straight at Home, Now 4-0 in Patriot League
The Bucknell women's basketball team continues to roll. The Bison won their 19th straight game at …
-
Meyers Teammates Moore, Krawczeniuk Powering East Stroudsburg Hoops
East Stroudsburg men's basketball is off to a 7-0 start in PSAC play this season, thanks in large …
-
PA Live: YCL- TROOP N CAMP CADET- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: ULTRASHAPE- DR. ALIX CHARLES- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: FRIENDS OF THE HOYT LIBRARY- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: DAVE WHITE- THE HOME DEPOT- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: PA Law- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: FAME- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: In the Kitchen- DQ GRILL & CHILL- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: ORGANIZER BETSY KRAMER- January 19, 2017
-
PA Live: YCL- BE OUR GUEST A ROYAL AFFAIR
-
PA Live: H&R BLOCK- JENNIFER OWENS- January 19, 2017
-
'House of Cards' releases new teaser on Inauguration Day
On a day when a new president took office, Netflix promoted another."House of Cards," the company's…
-
Colbert, Fallon and Meyers prepare for Trump's inauguration
On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, …
-
Inauguration performers respond to backlash
Artists who are taking part in Donald Trump's inauguration festivities are not …
-
Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in
Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath …
-
Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song
Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of …
-
Woody Harrelson to live stream movie as it's filmed
Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.The actor is recreating a dramatic night he …
-
People's Choice Awards 2017: What you missed
Check out some moments at the 43rd People's Choice Awards that folks are buzzing about.The show …
-
Jennifer Holliday talks backlash over Trump inauguration
Jennifer Holliday said it never dawned on her she would receive so much backlash over her initial …
-
'Chrisley Knows Best' star hurt in accident
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is grateful to be alive after breaking a vertebra in a…
-
Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton to present Lily Tomlin with SAG award
This year's SAG Awards will also serve as a "9 to 5" reunion.It was announced Tuesday that costars …
Now Loading......
WYOU WBRE News on Facebook
WYOU WBRE News on Twitter
PAHomepage2Go iPhone App
EyewitnessWeatherPA iPhone App
PAPros2Go iPhone App
PAHomepage2Go Android App
EyewitnessWeatherPA Android App
PAPros2Go Android App