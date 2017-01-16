Don't Miss
-
Big Game
Complete online coverage of the Big Game.
-
Hooked on Science
It's all about science! Learn more with our weekly feature.
-
Ski Reports
Get the latest information on where to ski this winter season.
-
Stefano At School
See what schools Stefano is at or submit your school for a visit.
-
Movies
Entertainment at the movies is just a click away.
-
NoTXT Nepa
Be a responsible citizen of Northeastern Pennsylvania!
-
Hometown Heroes
Nominate a Hometown Hero Today!
-
Paper Shop
Your LOCAL Classified Advertising.
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events
Williamsport, Lycoming County (WBRE/WYOU) Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where millions of …
-
Trump and Civil Rights
WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) - As the nation comes together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. …
-
Annual Yolka Dance
MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - It's a celebration of Russian art and culture in …
-
Local Reaction to the Closing of the Ringling Brothers Circus
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The curtain is closing on the Ringling Brothers…
-
Resisting Repeal
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Republican lawmakers are moving rapidly towards …
-
Local Businesses Impacted By Technicolor Layoffs
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - News of nearly 100 scheduled layoffs is rattling the …
-
Fire Breaks Out At Offset Paperback
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Company officials are surveying the damage after a fire at a …
-
Fatal Crash In Lathrop Township
LATHROP TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - One person is dead after a crash in Susquehanna …
-
Collapsing Building Concerns Girardville Community
GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A blighted property has become a danger to a local …
-
Wilkes-Barre NAACP Swears In New President
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Fighting for justice and bringing about positive change …
-
Impact of Obamacare Repeal on NEPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- Republicans are one step closer to dismantling the Affordable Care …
-
PSP Says Alleged Killer Of State Trooper Is Dead
(WBRE/WYOU) - The Pennsylvania State Trooper that was shot and killed has been identified along …
-
Obama Mentions Scranton in Medal Ceremony Speech
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) -- If you were watching President Obama's farewell speech on Tuesday, …
-
One dead in Luzerne County shooting
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - State Police are investigating a late night …
-
Closing Prisons Could Hurt Economy
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The controversy continues surrounding the possible …
-
NBC News to Take a Close Look at Drug Abuse in Northeast PA
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting national attention and it''s not…
-
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
Trooper Landon Weaver Remembered
ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Hundreds of people paid their respects to a fallen …
-
What's Happening December 31, 2016 - January 1, 2017
There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Lycoming Completes Sweep of Arcadia
It was another successful afternoon for Lycoming College basketball. The men's team maintained …
-
Lackawanna County Business Laying Off Nearly One Hundred Workers
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Almost one hundred workers will soon be out of a job in …
-
STEELERS-CHIEFS START TIME PUSHED BACK TO 8:20
The start time for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has …
-
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Scranton Prep Wins Thriller Over Abington Heights, 54-51
With just 0:02 remaining and the game tied, 51-51, Leo O'Boyle sunk a 3-pointer for Scranton Prep, …
-
COLLEGE HOOPS: Scranton Sweeps Susquehanna, Bucknell Falls
In a pair of matchups featuring nationally ranked teams, the Scranton men's and women's basketball …
-
Delaware Valley Grad Bryan Schor Reflects on FCS National Championship
Quarterback Bryan Schor, a Delaware Valley graduate, helped James Madison win the FCS National …
-
Bucknell Women Win 19th Straight at Home, Now 4-0 in Patriot League
The Bucknell women's basketball team continues to roll. The Bison won their 19th straight game at …
-
Meyers Teammates Moore, Krawczeniuk Powering East Stroudsburg Hoops
East Stroudsburg men's basketball is off to a 7-0 start in PSAC play this season, thanks in large …
-
High School Hoops on a Tuesday
Wyoming Valley West girls throttle Hazleton, Montoursville girls pull away from Saint John Neumann,…
-
East Stroudsburg Men, Women Sweep Lock Haven to Maintain Division Leads
Both the East Stroudsburg men's and women's basketball teams remained atop the PSAC East standings …
-
PA Live- GETTING AND STAYING HEALTHY- DR- MIA FINKELSTON
-
PA Live: YCL- PA FARM SHOW- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: DONATELLA ARPAIA- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: MOVIE GUY- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: LG ELECTRONICS- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: KATIE RUBINO- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: DISNEY ON ICE: PASSPORT TO ADVENTURE- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: In the Kitchen- THE ALPINE DOWNTOWN EATERY- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: YCL- BEERS FOR BARKS- January 13, 2017
-
PA Live: ADAM ROSANTE- BACK ON TRACK- January 12, 2017
-
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a …
-
Is 'Deadpool' an Oscar contender?
When Oscar nominations are announced later this month, films like "La La Land," "Moonlight" and …
-
Directors Guild film nominees revealed
The Directors Guild of America has narrowed down their picks for 2016's best film …
-
Taylor Swift teases new music video with Zayn Malik
It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a …
-
Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train
Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the …
-
Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood
This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick …
-
Chris Rock performs with Schumer and Chappelle
So Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle walk into a New York comedy club...There's no …
-
Donald Glover expands FX ties with new deal
Fresh off a few wins at the Golden Globes, Donald Glover's excellent week just got even better.The …
-
Kim Kardashian heads to Dubai for appearance
Kim Kardashian is Dubai bound.The reality star announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday …
-
Paris Jackson slams Fiennes' portrayal of her father
Add Paris Jackson to the list of those who are not fans of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.The …
Now Loading......
WYOU WBRE News on Facebook
WYOU WBRE News on Twitter
PAHomepage2Go iPhone App
EyewitnessWeatherPA iPhone App
PAPros2Go iPhone App
PAHomepage2Go Android App
EyewitnessWeatherPA Android App
PAPros2Go Android App